Inside The Banks by the Scarlet Spotlight: Detailing Recent Decommitments
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
SIGN UP FOR TKR PREMIUM & GET 80% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR: CLICK HERE
It is game week for Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights are kicking off their 2021 season on Thursday night against Temple. A lot of the focus at The Knight Report will be on RU finally being back in action, but recruiting never stops.
Recently there have been two noteworthy decommitments in the state of New Jersey. Rutgers was on the wrong end of one when Cedar Creek 2022 WR Jojo Bermudez announced he was opening things back up a couple of weeks ago. On Sunday, Maryland-pledge ATH/WR Amari Clark of Woodrow Wilson in Camden decided to back off his commitment to the Terps and is now wide open as well.
Is there a chance RU brings Bermudez back into the fold at some point? Could Rutgers make a run at landing Clark now that he's back on the market? Find out in this week's edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast.
SIGN UP FOR TKR PREMIUM & GET 80% OFF YOUR FIRST YEAR: CLICK HERE
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news