Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Updated 2021 Season Predictions
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
Fall camp starts next week and Rutgers embarks on year two of the Greg Schiano Era 2.0. The Scarlet Knights fared much better than people thought in year one of Schiano's second stint with the program, going 3-6 in the 2020 campaign with wins over Michigan State, Purdue, and Maryland (all on the road). Even the losses were way more respectable than what we've seen in past years.
In this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spot Podcast, we take a look at RU's 2021 schedule to provide updated predictions on how the season will go.
