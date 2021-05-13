 Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Rivals Camp Prospects
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 10:01:46 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Rivals Camp Preview

Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst

Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

This Sunday, May 16, many of the top prospects across multiple classes in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic region will come to the Garden State to compete in the Rivals Camp Series. The Knight Report staff will be on hand to check out all of Rutgers top targets and commits that will be participating and will provide full coverage of the event immediately after and in the days following.

In this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight podcast, I'll provide a position-by-position preview of some of the top attendees and what I'm looking forward to seeing on Sunday.

2022 QB Braden Davis (Middletown -- DE)
2022 QB Braden Davis (Middletown -- DE) (Rivals.com)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNDAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3J1dGdlcnMucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL2luc2lkZS10aGUtYmFua3MtYnktc2NhcmxldC1zcG90bGlnaHQt cml2YWxzLWNhbXAtcHJldmlldyIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZydXRnZXJzLnJpdmFscy5jb20l MkZuZXdzJTJGaW5zaWRlLXRoZS1iYW5rcy1ieS1zY2FybGV0LXNwb3RsaWdo dC1yaXZhbHMtY2FtcC1wcmV2aWV3JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxNDAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNq PTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29y ZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK