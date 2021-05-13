Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Rivals Camp Preview
Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst
Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.
Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.
This Sunday, May 16, many of the top prospects across multiple classes in the Northeast/Mid-Atlantic region will come to the Garden State to compete in the Rivals Camp Series. The Knight Report staff will be on hand to check out all of Rutgers top targets and commits that will be participating and will provide full coverage of the event immediately after and in the days following.
In this week's Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight podcast, I'll provide a position-by-position preview of some of the top attendees and what I'm looking forward to seeing on Sunday.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.