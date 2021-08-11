 Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Predicting the Big Ten
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-11 09:02:40 -0500') }} football

Inside The Banks by Scarlet Spotlight: Predicting the Big Ten

Alex Gleitman
Recruiting Analyst

Inside the banks is now presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast and for those not familiar, The Scarlet Spotlight is the preeminent podcast for all topics related to Rutgers University Athletics.

Hosted by RU alumni Danny Breslauer and Jon Newman, the show looks to provide Scarlet Knights fans — and those interested in Rutgers sports — with a unique analysis of the athletic department and its programs. Check in on New Jersey’s state university’s college sports and follow its journey in the Big Ten Conference.

Rutgers football camp is in full swing and we're just 22 days away from the Scarlet Knights kicking off their 2021 season on September 2nd.

There is a lot of focus on The Knight Report on how RU will perform in year two of the Schiano 2.0 Era, but there's also a lot of chatter about how the rest of the Big Ten will play out.

In this week's edition of Inside The Banks presented by The Scarlet Spotlight Podcast, we preview the conference for the upcoming season, including predictions on standings for each division, conference champion, and players of the year.

