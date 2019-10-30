It was a big week for Rutgers, as the program got their second win of the season over Liberty. Additionally, rumors and buzz of the coaching search continue to mount, as fans, players, current staff members, and recruits are all anxiously awaiting the decision of Pat Hobbs on who will be the next head coach for the Scarlet Knights.

In this week's Inside The Banks, we discuss both of the above topics, some chatter from high school coaches on who they want to see on the next staff, and the latest on a recruit that the staff may try to flip when they get hired.