In-State OL De Croce talks Rutgers Football visit, eager to get back soon
Rutgers Football landed in-state offensive lineman Joe De Croce back in early February 20201, but he hasn’t been able to get on campus to check out the university, that was until he took a quick trip to Piscataway this past weekend.
FREE RUTGERS RIVALS PREMIUM UNTIL AUGUST 1ST — CLICK HERE
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news