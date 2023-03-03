Instead, in humiliating fashion, Rutgers (18-12, 10-9) shockingly blew a 10 point lead in the final 65 seconds of the game. Minnesota's victory over Rutgers sent the Scarlet Knights' 2022-23 campaign spiraling into crisis mode. The loss to Minnesota (8-20, 2-16) has seriously damaged the Scarlet Knights' tournament resume and their postseason hopes. Before last night's game, college basketball metrics analyst Bart Torvik gave Rutgers a 91.7% chance of making the NCAA Tournament. Now, Torvik gives Rutgers only a 63.6% chance of making the field.

That was the amount of time remaining in the game as Rutgers had built themselves a comfortable 10 point cushion against Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights could taste victory with the potential to lock up an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament for a third consecutive season was quickly approaching on the horizon. All Rutgers had to do was to close out the final 65 seconds against the Big Ten's worst team.

For the most part, Rutgers has avoided bad resume damaging losses this season. The Scarlet Knights had three Q3 losses entering last night's contest but they were losses to teams that have traded places between Q2 and Q3 status all season. But, last night's loss is almost as bad as a Q4 loss.

Rutgers fans, I'm not going to sugar coat it. That was a brutal loss, and the events that unfolded within the last 65 seconds were enough to make your stomach turn completely inside out. This loss probably ranks as one of the worst losses in the Pikiell-era. It is almost as bad as the Lafayette loss this team suffered last season.

It is very unfortunate for Rutgers that this loss came at a critical point in the season when other bubble teams are trying to picking up wins to strengthen their resumes to impress the Selection Committee. Rutgers has now lost five of their last seven games, and their most recent slide is surely being closely examined by the Selection Committee.

It was only five days ago Rutgers orchestrated one of the most improbable comebacks of the year against Penn State to grab a Q1 road victory, but that seems like such a distant memory after yesterday when the Scarlet Knights showcased the ultimate collapse against Minnesota, which will go down in Rutgers basketball history as one of the biggest gaffes.

Everything you thought could go wrong with a big lead in the last minute of the game actually went wrong. Poor coaching, poor ball handling, turnovers, missed free-throws, and the lack of game finishing awareness all contributed to the massive collapse that occurred in the last 65 seconds of this game.

Once a fearless defensive performance in the last 10 minutes of the second half of the Penn State game in which Rutgers held the Nittany Lions to zero field goals made, was completly non-existent for most of the game against Minnesota, but especially in the last 65 seconds. A team known for its suffocating defense allowed the worst offensive team in the Big Ten to put up 75 points on them.

Minnesota converted on 11 made 3-point shots yesterday which was good for 45.8% in the game. Rutgers inexplicably allowed the Gophers to convert on 3 3-point shots in the final minute of the game!

What killed Rutgers down the stretch was how visibly shaken this team became after Cam Spencer failed to convert on his second free-throw attempt with 36 seconds left in the game. It was almost as if this team froze in place like a deer in the headlights. The veterans on the floor could not close out the game. The missed free-throw by Caleb McConnell will forever haunt him as it was the deciding point in this game. If he had made both free-throws, Rutgers would've had to battle another five minutes to decide the winner of the game. But it should never have reached that point in the first place.

As an observer you were hoping Steve Pikiell would've recognized what was unfolding in front of his very own eyes and that he would've called timeout to deconflict the confusion among his players. But Pikiell decided to trust his veteran players and let the game play out.

What was probably the most mind-boggling of all last night was the decision by Rutgers to not pressure Minnesota with 5.8 seconds left in the game. After McConnell made his second free-throw attempt, Rutgers allowed Minnesota to inbound the ball and roll it up the floor allowing the Gophers to advance the ball near midcourt without time coming off the clock. Minnesota connected on a pass to Jamison Battle who got a good look and nailed the game winner from deep.