Rutgers Football announced one transfer portal signee on Wednesday, National Signing Day, in former Monmouth University wide receiver Dymere Miller. Miller led all of FCS in both receptions and yardage with 90 receptions for 1,295 yards this past season and those numbers earned him FCS All-American status.

As the jump from FCS to the FBS level isn't the easiest, let's see how some of the other FCS All-American wide receivers performed after making that jump over the past few years.