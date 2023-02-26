Rutgers was dead in the water, but it was able to swim up to the top and get out to shore and then some. It was a team effort.

Rutgers shot 27.3% in the opening 20 minutes while Penn State shot 48.1%. The Scarlet Knights also battled the officials at times which didn’t make things any easier. Penn State even came out of the gates hot after the break to build a 19-point lead. Paul Mulcahy also fouled out and didn’t score on 0-of-6 attempts, and Aundre Hyatt was a no-show again with just three points (1-of-6) and four minutes in the second half.

The Rutgers offense struggled mightily to begin the game. Rutgers shot 4-for-21 and 6-for-28 in the first half. It was a continuation of the last few outings against Michigan, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and Illinois where it couldn’t put the ball in the basket.

How did it happen? Let’s break it down below. But first, let’s take a look at how Rutgers got there to begin with.

The Nittany Lions led the game by 19 points early in the second half and by 17 points in the back portion of the first. The comeback for Rutgers (18-11, 10-8) is its biggest since coming back from 20 down against Pittsburgh in 1996.

That was the final score in Sunday night’s basketball game between the two programs at the Bryce Jordan Center.

DEREK SIMPSON

Similarly to when Rutgers defeated Indiana back in December, Simpson broke out, played hero, and stepped up when the team needed it most. Simpson provided a spark for Rutgers off the bench scoring nine of Rutgers last 12 points in the first half to cut it to 31-21, highlighted by a tough layup with the clock winding down before halftime.

In the second half, Simpson, who has major burst and speed, scored another seven points. He got to the rim and forced the defense to collapse. Simpson used a screen from Cliff Omoruyi to get the hoop to tie the game at 56-56, and then hit the ensuing foul shot to go up 57-56. That was Rutgers’ first lead since 5-4.

The Scarlet Knights were at their best when Simpson was running the show and out on the court.

TIMELY THREES

As Rutgers was slowly climbing back into the game, Oskar Palmquist drained two 3-pointers as part of a 9-0 run. Palmquist played 19 minutes and was one of the few players to have a positive plus/minus on the team in the team at plus-four.

Palmquist was thrusted into the starting lineup/playing more minutes off the bench with Mawot Mag out (and when Caleb McConnell missed a game recently), and he’s been serviceable. He also held his own defensively.

BACKUP BIG

Depending on matchups, either Dean Reiber or Antwone Woolfolk has come into games this season as the backup center. Woolfolk was the one tonight. He played just eight minutes and was minus-9, but he had a good hedge and almost a steal at one point. Woolfolk set screens to free Simpson, and defended well in the post as well.

DEFENSE

Ok, this took long enough to get here. In order for a team to mount a major comeback, it not only has to score, it has to string together stops, too.

Penn State was held without a field goal the last 9:16 of the second half (0-of-14 field goals).Penn State scored only three points on three foul shots in that stretch. Rutgers found some juice and started slapping the floor at least three times. That can sometimes come back to bite you, but Rutgers held tough.

In the last 11 seconds, the Nittany Lions missed two 3-pointers with hands in their face, and then Cam Spencer stripped the ball from Seth Lundy which Palmquist came up with. McConnell kept his former high school teammate, Jalen Pickett, to no shots in the second half. Pickett averages 18 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds per game. McConnell helped force a travel by Pickett with 21 seconds to go.

KEY REBOUND

Omoruyi had 13 rebounds (and nine points) in the game but just two offensive rebounds. His biggest came with 32 seconds remaining. Omoruyi grabbed the ball with two hands and put it up for a second chance basket to put Rutgers ahead 59-56 which wound up being the final margin.

Omoruyi missed a dunk in transition, but he was able to come up in a big spot when needed.

What else did Rutgers do to turn the game around? Drop a line on the message board.