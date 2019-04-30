Since Chris Ash took over as head coach of the Rutgers Football program more than three years ago, the transfer market has both helped and hurt his program at times. Over the past three seasons, Ash has welcomed 16 total players via transfer, all while also losing 14 players in that time span.

GAINED:



QB Zach Allen (TCU)

QB Kyle Bolin (Louisville)

QB Tom Flacco (Western Michigan)

QB Johnny Langan (Boston College)

RB Gus Edwards (Miami)

RB Jonathan Hilliman (Boston College)

WR Ahmir Mitchell (Michigan)

WR Damon Mitchell (Arkansas)

TE Matt Alaimo (UCLA)

TE Jerome Washington (Miami)

LB Drew Singleton (Michigan)

LB Nihym Anderson (Maryland)

DB Tre Avery (Toledo)

DB Ross Taylor-Douglas (Michigan)

K Andrew Harte (Minnesota)

P Ryan Anderson (Olivet College)

THE SKINNY: Just taking a quick look at this list, there have been some hits and misses. The running backs group produced the most out of any other position group on this list as Gus Edwards had a very productive season under Ash and former OC Jerry Kill, which led to him making a name for himself in the NFL. Hilliman was also pretty productive, despite not having the numbers to show. He’s shown an ability to pass block, and his Pro Day numbers were very impressive, enough so that he might be able to sneak into an NFL camp this fall. You can also throw the specialists in the group that have helped Rutgers in the transfer market under Chris Ash. Harte was a solid kicker for the one season he was at Rutgers, while Anderson was an absolute monster of a pick up, who put together one of the best punting seasons ever in Rutgers history.

Now on the flip side of things the quarterbacks and wide receivers didn’t really ever produce much on the field for the Scarlet Knights. Both groups had players come in with a lot of hype, only to never produce many results.

There are also a lot of question marks in this group as well. Nihym Anderson and Tre Avery were with the program last season and show promise, but haven’t really gotten a true shot to showcase their abilities just yet. The same goes for the newcomers of Johnny Langan, Matt Alaimo and Drew Singleton. This group of players could decide if the transfer market has played into Ash’s favor or not.