Since Greg Schiano was last the head coach at Rutgers, he’s been the head coach of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the defensive coordinator/associate head coach at Ohio State.

He was with the Bucs for two seasons where he went 11-21 from 2012 to 2013. He didn’t join the Buckeyes until 2016 where he was for three years. In that time, he coached 10 players who were NFL Draft picks (five first-rounders) and Ohio State went 36-5 in that time.

Schiano also accepted a job with the New England Patriots under Bill Belichick in February of this year, only to leave in March.

Schiano was brought back to Rutgers and was officially introduced on Wednesday morning when he held his press conference.

It’s been eight years since was the leader of the Scarlet Knights on the gridiron, and he’s been through a lot since then.

“Well, I'll tell you. Since I left here eight years ago, a lot has happened and some of that's been in pro football. I learned a ton. I've been humbled,” Schiano said.

After months off with his family, he wanted to get back in the game.

“But you know, the people that you really know got your back, like Bill Belichick, I started working there, and I loved working there, but I just felt -- coaching is a very selfish business and like I said earlier, my wife, Christy, she raised our kids and I tried to jump in when I could. I just felt like it had been about me for 30 years and it was time to work on myself a little bit and spend time with my children and my wife,” Schiano said. “It was the best eight months that I've had. But you know what, I had a boss in Bill Belichick who is a true friend and he was awesome. He understood and he gave me his blessing, and that's really what made it easier to do. I'll always cherish those memories. But as I reflected over those eight months, I realized that what I've been put on earth, what I've been blessed to do, is not only coach the game of football, but use it as a platform to take young men and turn them into grown men and put them out there.

“You know, I always tell parents when we recruit their sons, your job's not done, but we are going to help you finish the process and the only reason we are recruiting your son is we believe in him as a young man, so we are going to make sure that he finishes his development and we are going to be the parents away from home. I think that's something that I'm blessed with, my wife, with the players, and really, the staff, we're going to put together. That's a key component.”

Not only has the world drastically changed since 2011, but he has as well, both as a person and a coach.

“There's no doubt a lot's changed. Social media alone is a whole world that didn't exist. So being able to adapt to that stuff; I think like I mentioned in Tara's question, when you're humbled a little bit, you really reflect on where could I have been better. I always think, when things don't go right, you need to look at your first, you know, in the mirror first; what could I have done better,” Schiano said.

During his time at Ohio State, Schiano worked under Urban Meyer, who went 83-9 with the Buckeyes with one National Championship. He also won two titles at Florida beforehand.

“Well, it was really unique because Urban is a good friend of mine, like a really good friend, very, very close, and you know, initially, there was no way I was going to go be an assistant. But he is one of the more persuasive people that I've ever met, and what I learned working there for three years, I thought that I was the hardest working coach in recruiting, right, and I learned that I wasn't,” Schiano said.

“And I learned some ways to be a better recruiter and if I said one thing, I would take that away from my time; is that there's certain things that you can do to really exponentially pop your recruiting, so I'm excited to do that. Because we did a pretty good job here of recruiting, but that's the life behind of your program. I learned a lot of stuff and I hope he learned some stuff from me. We're really good friends. But that would be the biggest thing.”