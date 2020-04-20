Now would be the time for the Rutgers football team to start choppin’.

The Scarlet Knights -- and many teams across the country -- were forced to cancel their spring practice due to the coronavirus that has spread and affected the entire world.

With a new coach in Greg Schiano and a brand new staff on board, not having 15 key practices puts Rutgers behind the eight ball even further.

“Some teams actually in our league were able to get halfway through spring practice. So we’re at a little bit of a deficit being the new staff, and that even increases some,” Schiano said when asked by TKR how not having spring camp affects his team. “But again without knowing when the start date (of training camp or the season) will be, I mean who knows when it will be, I've tried to just kind of put that out of my mind and out of our staff’s mind. I know we have to plan for the contingencies of what might occur, but not spend too much time on that. We want to be ready when the opportunity comes to get back together. As I said it starts first with the health and safety of our players, their families and our staff and their families, but then moving through each individual opportunity. Then move through each opportunity, whether it be football, culture or opportunities to do some programming, whatever it is. What is the best way to do that? Utilizing all the different technologies we have, utilizing all the people that can influence the players, we really are trying to be as creative as we can.”

Schiano came to Rutgers having done his homework and was prepared even before he arrived. He had a plan. He said he thinks the adversity Rutgers is facing can be a positive at the end of the day and the team is communicating virtually with coaches and each other.

“I think adversity, which certainly as a nation we are facing, certainly builds your world. So in our world where I'm a football coach, I have these young people that I’m responsible for and I just try to prioritize what's most important. So first and foremost is the health and well being of our players and their families and our staff and their families. So I try to make sure that each day that's the number one thing that I'm thinking about, that I'm dealing with, but then you have to move onto the football and onto the recruiting. So how can we in this time turn adversity into opportunity?

“One of the ways I think is that our coaches you're doing a great job is through remote and web-based meetings. I just got done with a team meeting I had today, which I don't do very often since we've been separated. I kind of leave that more to the assistant coaches.”

When TKR spoke with Rutgers men’s lacrosse coach Brian Brecht a few weeks back, he talked about keeping his own players engaged and motivated as their season was cut short just a month or so in.

Schiano and the staff are continually coming up with ways to help the players and make useof the time.

“You spend a lot of time as a staff talking about how to do just that. I think our staff has really done a good job of keeping things fresh, utilizing every bit of technology that we have,” Schiano said. “I’ll tell you one thing that will come from this, I have kept a journal and I’ve asked our staff to do the same, when we do return to campus and a more normal way of living. How can we utilize the things that we've learned through this and make what we do better? I know I have a whole list of stuff and we are going to utilize technology in a different way when we get back together. It’s not only serving us well now the ways that we try to keep it interesting and creative for players, but I think it’s definitely going to help us when we get back at it.”

While there may be no practice out on the football field, there has been practice going on in the minds in the players. Offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson still needs to install his offense and the same goes for defensive coordinator Robb Smith and his scheme.

“What we spend a week installing right now would’ve been installed in one day had we been practicing,” Schiano said. “So without the urgency to get out on the field and do it, we are able to spend a much longer period of time on each phase. So hopefully the players are getting better understanding that way because what we're giving up obviously is the physical repetitions and being able to see if we can take it to the meeting room to the walkthrough from walkthrough to the drills to the team periods and see if we can do it. But I do think there's a benefit of slowing things down and making sure that everybody understands. I think any time that you are a new staff you’re behind a little bit, whether it’s football, the culture or whatever it is.

“Does this throw us behind a little bit? I don’t know, because everybody is kind of dealing with the same circumstance. I think with anything in life, how creative and efficient you can be kind of determines what you can make of the time period.”

