Homestand Over, Rutgers Softball Takes to the Road Again

The Scarlet Knights took a brief respite from the start of their Big Ten schedule to play intrastate rival Monmouth on Tuesday afternoon. After finishing 25-9 last season, Monmouth has struggled so far this year, and came into today’s contest at 4-21. Tuesday's matchup was the forty-second meeting between these two schools, separated geographically by just over 40 miles in distance.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XYXRjaCBLeWxlaWdoIFNhbmQgd2Fsay1pdCBvZmYuLi48YnI+PGJy PlRoZSBzb3Bob21vcmUgd2l0aCBhbiBSQkkgc2luZ2xlIHdpdGggdHdvIG91 dHMgcmV0dXJucyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0 YWcvUlVTQj9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I1JV U0I8L2E+IHRvIHRoZSB3aW4gY29sdW1uIGluIGFuIDExLTMgdmljdG9yeSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29SVT9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvUlU8L2E+IHwgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NoYWxsZW5nZUFj Y2VwdGVkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ2hh bGxlbmdlQWNjZXB0ZWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9QN2l3 VnlkSzRiIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUDdpd1Z5ZEs0YjwvYT48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBSdXRnZXJzIFNvZnRiYWxsIChAUlVTb2Z0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SVVNvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTA4OTI1 MjM2MzA5MjA0OTk1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI5LCAy MDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBz Oi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0i dXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

From the outset, it was obvious that the Scarlet Knights were not taking their opponent lightly. After starter Jaden Vickers put the Hawks down in the first, Rutgers exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the first, led by a three-run homer by Taylor Fawcett. The Fawcett home run made the score 5-0 at the time, which chased Hawks’ starting pitcher Kylie Gletow from the circle. Freshman Billie Kerwood came on in relief for Monmouth, and she was able to finally bring the game under control. The Hawks began to mount a comeback in the top of the second inning on the strength of a three-run homer by Matawan native Lindsey Baron to make the score 10-3. The Hawks threatened again in the top of the third getting the bases loaded with two outs. Vickers ran the count to 3-2 on Monmouth freshman Eve Serrato before finally getting the young second baseman to strikeout and keep the Knights ahead by seven runs. After two shaky innings Vickers was pulled in favor of junior Ashley Hitchcock, who pitched two scoreless innings. Vickers took the win in the contest, her fourteenth of the season, as the game was called due to the eight-run rule, when probable team MVP Kyleigh Sand looped a two-out single in the bottom of the fifth, extending the lead to 11-3 when Gillian Walsh scored. Sand continues to be the spark for the Scarlet Knights this season, coming into today’s game batting .400 with 44 hits, 17 stolen bases and 19 RBI. She added to those totals today, going two-for-three with three RBI and a stolen base. With the win today, the Knights lead the series with Monmouth 33-9, moving their record on the season to 23-12.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CNSB8IEtvYmllIEh1cmEgc2F5cyAmcXVvdDtMZXQmIzM5O3Mga2Vl cCBnb2luZyEmcXVvdDs8YnI+PGJyPlNlY29uZC1zdHJhaWdodCBnYW1lIHNo ZSBleHRlbmRzIHBsYXk8YnI+PGJyPk1pbm4gMTAsIFJVIDM8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29SVT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7 cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvUlU8L2E+IHwgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0NoYWxsZW5nZUFjY2VwdGVkP3Ny Yz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQ2hhbGxlbmdlQWNj ZXB0ZWQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby95eHozV0ZvZ01FIj5w aWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20veXh6M1dGb2dNRTwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBSdXRn ZXJzIFNvZnRiYWxsIChAUlVTb2Z0YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SVVNvZnRiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xNTA4MTIzNTk4ODg3NjUz Mzc3P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1hcmNoIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwv YmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZv cm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwv c2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Earlier this past weekend, the Scarlet Knights faced their first Big Ten opponent in 2022, and history was made during the series with Minnesota. Things started off well for the Knights on Friday, as Hitchcock pitched seven strong innings surrendering just two earned runs as the Knights downed the Golden Gophers, 9-2. For Hitchcock, it was her ninth win of the season, putting her over the .500 mark, but more importantly, the win was the program’s first over Minnesota. Gabrielle Callaway led the way for RU with five RBI in the game, part of the performance that led her to being named Big Ten Softball Co-Player of the Week. For the entire series, Callaway went an incredible five-for-seven with four extra base hits, and seven RBI. But the Gophers bounced back on Saturday to take the second game of the series, beating RU with Vickers in the circle. Despite scoring seven runs in the game, Minnesota handed Vickers her third loss of the season, collecting 11 runs on nine hits on their way to the 11-7 victory. Trailing 1-0, the Gophers scored four in the second inning and seven in the third, causing Vickers to depart after two-and-a-third innings. Freshman Georgia Ingle replaced Vickers and held the Gophers in check as the Knights mounted a comeback that eventually fell short. Looking to take the rubber game of the series, the Knights returned Hitchcock to the circle on a blustery Sunday. Leading 2-1 in the third, the Gophers discovered the Piscataway jet stream, knocking six home runs on the afternoon as Minnesota roughed up Hitchcock and Vickers for five runs apiece before Ingle once again came in to end the scoring. One of the home runs was provided by Gophers’ centerfielder Natalie DenHartog in the fourth inning to give Minnesota a 7-2 lead. DenHartog’s blast set the Minnesota school record, as she became the program’s all-time leader with 52 home runs for her career. The Gophers took the game handily, 10-3.

WHAT'S NEXT?