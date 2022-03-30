Homestand Over, Rutgers Softball Takes to the Road Again
The Scarlet Knights took a brief respite from the start of their Big Ten schedule to play intrastate rival Monmouth on Tuesday afternoon. After finishing 25-9 last season, Monmouth has struggled so far this year, and came into today’s contest at 4-21.
Tuesday's matchup was the forty-second meeting between these two schools, separated geographically by just over 40 miles in distance.
From the outset, it was obvious that the Scarlet Knights were not taking their opponent lightly. After starter Jaden Vickers put the Hawks down in the first, Rutgers exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the first, led by a three-run homer by Taylor Fawcett. The Fawcett home run made the score 5-0 at the time, which chased Hawks’ starting pitcher Kylie Gletow from the circle.
Freshman Billie Kerwood came on in relief for Monmouth, and she was able to finally bring the game under control. The Hawks began to mount a comeback in the top of the second inning on the strength of a three-run homer by Matawan native Lindsey Baron to make the score 10-3. The Hawks threatened again in the top of the third getting the bases loaded with two outs. Vickers ran the count to 3-2 on Monmouth freshman Eve Serrato before finally getting the young second baseman to strikeout and keep the Knights ahead by seven runs.
After two shaky innings Vickers was pulled in favor of junior Ashley Hitchcock, who pitched two scoreless innings. Vickers took the win in the contest, her fourteenth of the season, as the game was called due to the eight-run rule, when probable team MVP Kyleigh Sand looped a two-out single in the bottom of the fifth, extending the lead to 11-3 when Gillian Walsh scored.
Sand continues to be the spark for the Scarlet Knights this season, coming into today’s game batting .400 with 44 hits, 17 stolen bases and 19 RBI. She added to those totals today, going two-for-three with three RBI and a stolen base. With the win today, the Knights lead the series with Monmouth 33-9, moving their record on the season to 23-12.
Earlier this past weekend, the Scarlet Knights faced their first Big Ten opponent in 2022, and history was made during the series with Minnesota.
Things started off well for the Knights on Friday, as Hitchcock pitched seven strong innings surrendering just two earned runs as the Knights downed the Golden Gophers, 9-2. For Hitchcock, it was her ninth win of the season, putting her over the .500 mark, but more importantly, the win was the program’s first over Minnesota.
Gabrielle Callaway led the way for RU with five RBI in the game, part of the performance that led her to being named Big Ten Softball Co-Player of the Week. For the entire series, Callaway went an incredible five-for-seven with four extra base hits, and seven RBI.
But the Gophers bounced back on Saturday to take the second game of the series, beating RU with Vickers in the circle. Despite scoring seven runs in the game, Minnesota handed Vickers her third loss of the season, collecting 11 runs on nine hits on their way to the 11-7 victory.
Trailing 1-0, the Gophers scored four in the second inning and seven in the third, causing Vickers to depart after two-and-a-third innings. Freshman Georgia Ingle replaced Vickers and held the Gophers in check as the Knights mounted a comeback that eventually fell short.
Looking to take the rubber game of the series, the Knights returned Hitchcock to the circle on a blustery Sunday. Leading 2-1 in the third, the Gophers discovered the Piscataway jet stream, knocking six home runs on the afternoon as Minnesota roughed up Hitchcock and Vickers for five runs apiece before Ingle once again came in to end the scoring. One of the home runs was provided by Gophers’ centerfielder Natalie DenHartog in the fourth inning to give Minnesota a 7-2 lead. DenHartog’s blast set the Minnesota school record, as she became the program’s all-time leader with 52 home runs for her career. The Gophers took the game handily, 10-3.
WHAT'S NEXT?
The Knights now set off on a six-game road trip that will have them face-off against Nebraska on April 1, 2 and 3, and Indiana on April 8, 9 and 10 as the Big Ten schedule gets into full swing.
