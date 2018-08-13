Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-13 09:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Holt says recruitment is still open, despite commitment to Maryland

Zgw3vuh0fioaoz6qgqd9
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Scarlet Knights football staff is still hunting for it’s first defensive line commit in the class of 2019. One name that has been brought up a lot this past spring was defensive end Deshawn Hol...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}