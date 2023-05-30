An athletic 6-foot-8 forward with high-rising athleticism, a wide ranging skill set, and a knack for permeating the driving lanes, Class of 2024 recruit Bryce Dortch is slated for an official visit to Rutgers on June 2nd. Known for his engine of relentlessness, two-way tenacity and fundamentally sound approach in all components of his game, Dortch has been a revelation with stellar all around play on the UA circuit with the Mass Rivals. The Rutgers staff recently tapped into Mass Rivals with their recruitment of Kur Teng. A legitimate lead guard in the Class of 2024 with a thorough scoring aptitude, Teng was considering the Scarlet Knights, albeit he wound up committing to Michigan State last month.

Playing at the Brimmer And May School in Massachusetts, Dortch improved incrementally with his shot. He developed consistency with his mid range game. Steadily evolving with his positional versatility in the process, Dortch became more comfortable to put the ball on the deck while registering his presence as a willing passer. He has been on the radar of Rutgers for some time now, as he cited the Scarlet Knights and Marquette as the programs in heaviest pursuit of him prior to the 2022-23 campaign. Having formulated a strong relationship with Rutgers assistant T.J. Thompson and having made multiple trips to campus, momentum appears to be rolling in the favor of the Scarlet Knights.