High Rising 2024 forward Bryce Dortch slated to visit Rutgers this weekend
An athletic 6-foot-8 forward with high-rising athleticism, a wide ranging skill set, and a knack for permeating the driving lanes, Class of 2024 recruit Bryce Dortch is slated for an official visit to Rutgers on June 2nd. Known for his engine of relentlessness, two-way tenacity and fundamentally sound approach in all components of his game, Dortch has been a revelation with stellar all around play on the UA circuit with the Mass Rivals.
The Rutgers staff recently tapped into Mass Rivals with their recruitment of Kur Teng. A legitimate lead guard in the Class of 2024 with a thorough scoring aptitude, Teng was considering the Scarlet Knights, albeit he wound up committing to Michigan State last month.
Playing at the Brimmer And May School in Massachusetts, Dortch improved incrementally with his shot. He developed consistency with his mid range game. Steadily evolving with his positional versatility in the process, Dortch became more comfortable to put the ball on the deck while registering his presence as a willing passer.
He has been on the radar of Rutgers for some time now, as he cited the Scarlet Knights and Marquette as the programs in heaviest pursuit of him prior to the 2022-23 campaign.
Having formulated a strong relationship with Rutgers assistant T.J. Thompson and having made multiple trips to campus, momentum appears to be rolling in the favor of the Scarlet Knights.
Rutgers has capitalized on multi-layered and unique forwards in building a promising 2024 class. They recently received a commitment from The Skill Factory (GA) product Lathan Sommerville,a 6-foot-9, 245-pound mountain man with a mid-post game and a delicate touch from mid-range out to the 3-point line.
Prior to this, Rutgers secured a commitment from the highest profile recruit in program history in Ace Bailey of national power McEachern High School in Georgia. Bailey is a long, versatile 6-foot-8 rim runner with an inside-outside game and soaring athleticism.
The heavily anticipated piece of the prized 2024 puzzle that is missing is Dylan Harper, the undecided 6-foot-6, highly-lauded left-handed point guard who Rutgers has been hounding.
Dortch currently holds offers from the likes of Providence, Texas A&M, Seton Hall, Xavier, Temple, Virginia Tech, and of course the previously mentioned Scarlet Knights and Marquette.
Getting an upper hand on the youth movement appears to be a focus of the current staff as they assimilate to the recruiting landscape of the Big 10. They have been notably persistent in identifying evolving talent in the 2025 class. They recently offered another Class of 2025 product in 6-foot-2 guard Antoine West Jr., a prolific scorer who continues to generate buzz in the mid major market. They have also offered an upside-heavy combo guard in Springboro HS (Ohio) guard RJ Greer.
