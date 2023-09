The Rutgers women’s basketball schedule is fully out, as the Big Ten Conference released their schedule today, on top of the out-of-conference schedule that was released over the summer. Some highlights include home matchups with Caitlin Clark and the national runner-up Iowa Hawkeyes on January 5th, defending Big Ten regular season champion Indiana on December 9th, and reigning ACC champion and Final Four participant Virginia Tech on December 17th.

Below you can see the full schedule of games for the Scarlet Knights, the location and the record for each team in the 2022-23 season.