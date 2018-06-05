Harris drafted by the 201st pick in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft
For the first time since the 2012, the Rutgers baseball team has a player drafted to play in Major League Baseball.
The streak was broken today as the San Diego Padres selected Scarlet Knights speedy outfielder Jawuan Harris with the 201st pick in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB draft.
It was the highest pick for Rutgers baseball since 2012, when the Seattle Mariners drafted Patrick Kivlehan in the fourth round with the 131st pick in the draft. Kilvehan also played baseball and football for the Scarlet Knights during his tenure at Rutgers from 2009-2011.
Harris is a former two-star wide receiver recruit that played for the football and baseball teams in college. He is now the third active Scarlet Knight in the big league, joining the like of New York Mets third basemen Todd Frazier and outfielder Patrick Kivlehan.
Jawuan Harris drafted by the @Padres in the seventh round! Two-sport athlete picked up 82 stolen bases over the last three seasons. #RBaseball— Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) June 5, 2018
Release: https://t.co/8jdICqGBzf pic.twitter.com/wUO1KEPGHV
Here is a quick look at his stats from this past season the baseball diamond.
|Player
|Hitting Stats
|Notable Accomplishments
|
Jawuan Harris
|
.265avg
13 HRs,
76 RBIs
82 stolen bases
|
- 2016 All-B1G Freshmen team
- 2016 B1G stolen base leader (37)
- 2017 B1G Baseball Preseason Honors List