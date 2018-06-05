For the first time since the 2012, the Rutgers baseball team has a player drafted to play in Major League Baseball.

The streak was broken today as the San Diego Padres selected Scarlet Knights speedy outfielder Jawuan Harris with the 201st pick in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB draft.

It was the highest pick for Rutgers baseball since 2012, when the Seattle Mariners drafted Patrick Kivlehan in the fourth round with the 131st pick in the draft. Kilvehan also played baseball and football for the Scarlet Knights during his tenure at Rutgers from 2009-2011.

Harris is a former two-star wide receiver recruit that played for the football and baseball teams in college. He is now the third active Scarlet Knight in the big league, joining the like of New York Mets third basemen Todd Frazier and outfielder Patrick Kivlehan.