Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-05 15:38:20 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Harris drafted by the 201st pick in the 7th round of the 2018 MLB Draft

Yo5z6mgpf3t4ke6pvlrg
Richard Schnyderite
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

For the first time since the 2012, the Rutgers baseball team has a player drafted to play in Major League Baseball.

The streak was broken today as the San Diego Padres selected Scarlet Knights speedy outfielder Jawuan Harris with the 201st pick in the seventh round of the 2018 MLB draft.

It was the highest pick for Rutgers baseball since 2012, when the Seattle Mariners drafted Patrick Kivlehan in the fourth round with the 131st pick in the draft. Kilvehan also played baseball and football for the Scarlet Knights during his tenure at Rutgers from 2009-2011.

Harris is a former two-star wide receiver recruit that played for the football and baseball teams in college. He is now the third active Scarlet Knight in the big league, joining the like of New York Mets third basemen Todd Frazier and outfielder Patrick Kivlehan.

Here is a quick look at his stats from this past season the baseball diamond.

Career stats for Rutgers Baseball
Player Hitting Stats Notable Accomplishments

Jawuan Harris

.265avg

13 HRs,

76 RBIs

82 stolen bases

- 2016 All-B1G Freshmen team

- 2016 B1G stolen base leader (37)

- 2017 B1G Baseball Preseason Honors List
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}