Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-30 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Hampton focusing on the little things as senior year approaches

Elzefgxxyolo8mcczqai
Richard Schnyderite - TheKnightReport
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
Staff Writer

Defensive back Saquan Hampton was one of six captains Rutgers named following their practice on Aug. 17. The other five were Giovanni Rescigno, Isaiah Wharton, Tariq Cole, Deonte Roberts and Jonah ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}