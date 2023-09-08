“There wasn’t really much talk about it,” Zilinskas said. “We’re just focusing on Temple right now, and there’s no named starter. We are focused on Temple and not worrying about who is starting or anything like that.”

There was a bit of a surprise to Rutgers Football’s offensive line when Gus Zilinskas took the starting center duties for the team’s season-opener against Northwestern.

Zilinskas went on to talk about what it was like receiving the news but reiterated the focus was on the team’s week two battle.

“It was cool but we’ve really started focusing on Temple,” Zilinskas said. “It was a good win but we’re really moving into Temple now and trying to repeat the same result.”

Zilinskas also discussed what it has been like to learn under new offensive line coach Pat Flaherty and the difference he brings to the team.

“Coach Hoffman was a great coach,” he said. “But coach Flats really brings more experience to the O-line room and I feel like he’s taught us a lot of good techniques.”

Despite not making many snaps to starting quarterback Gavin Wimsatt during training camp, Zilinskas felt the acclimation from one QB to another was not difficult.

“It’s all generally the same, I’d say the only thing that changes is the difference in their voice,” he said. “There’s not that much of a difference at all.”

Zilinskas also mentioned how, despite getting the starting nod over Ireland Brown, there is no ill-will between the two and they are focused on doing what is best for the team.

“Ireland and I are always talking to each other,” he said. “There’s no rift between each other, we’re just focusing on winning the game.”