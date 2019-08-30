The offensive line was an important position for Rutgers in the 2020 cycle, and it will continue to be a priority for the Scarlet Knights as they turn their attention to 2021 prospects.

One player in that class who the staff has evaluated and keyed in on early is Matt Gulbin of Wilton (CT). The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Gulbin landed an offer from UMass back in May, and Rutgers joined the Minutemen on Thursday, extending a scholarship to the junior prospect.