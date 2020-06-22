TheKnightReport - Grad transfer QB Noah Vedral 'a great addition to the team' per HC Schiano

Last month, the Rutgers football team brought in graduate transfer quarterback Noah Vedral from Nebraska.

Vedral, who was last listed at 6-foot-1, and 200 pounds last season with the Cornhuskers, played in seven games at Nebraska (six in 2019 with two starts) completing 36-of-61 passes for 447 yards with no touchdowns and an interception. On the ground, he had 37 carries for 119 yards and four touchdowns.

Prior to Nebraska, at UCF as a freshman, he completed 22-of-29 passes for 276 yards and a touchdown and had 77 rushing yards with two more scores in eight games.

“I think Noah really fits what we want to do offensively very well. He's an experienced guy,” Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano told TKR on Monday morning during a video interview/call. “He's got two years of eligibility remaining. He is a very mature guy. He's a talented guy. He has the skill set that I think can fit well into what we're doing, as well as the experience. So that was the reason. When he went into the portal -- we have a system when guys go in the portal -- they go immediately through a channel and when I watched him that evening I knew right away we wanted to try to get him on our team if we could. I didn't have any idea what his thoughts were. So it was a two week process that kind of went back and forth and then ended up with him coming here. He's a great addition to the team.”

Vedral doesn’t have the strongest arm but he is a capable thrower and can churn out chunk yardage on the ground. Being mobile can help him if the offensive line cannot protect for too long.

Offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson, in his previous stops, has found success with both more pro-style quarterbacks and dual-threat signal callers like Vedral. Gleeson wants to go fast, stretch the field, and wants a quarterback that is smart.

Vedral appears to be all of that.

“I don’t really have a preference, but I like guys that can throw like I said before. The field is so big, sometimes when you’re a limited thrower it limits the field a little bit in my opinion. You can’t touch different parts of the field with the ball. In a perfect world, I would love a thrower that can then run, there is a priority in that. Competitiveness is number one,” Gleeson recently said. “ ...They need to be intelligent. I think that one of the things that I try to preach to the quarterbacks, is that I can coach you in a very capable way. I can get you to do everything that a quarterback needs to do, but in order to really capitalize like these great guys like (Tom) Brady or (Peyton) Manning, you have to give them the ability to play three-dimensional chess when the game is going on. That’s what we call the difference between capability and capacity.

"If I give you the brain capacity to solve problems, as opposed to one move at a time then I’m going to put you in a better position to be successful. If I can teach your brain to hold onto all that and give you bandwidth and you go on to the NFL and you can handle whatever system the Arizona Cardinals throw at you or the Kansas City Chiefs throw at you or the Cleveland Browns throw at you. I think in that way the guys that we’ve sent to the league in my career, they are all really well prepared. So they have to be intelligent and the way we kind of figure that out is we ask them about their own offense and they have to be accurate. Much has been made about the quarterbacks recently going to the NFL because they don’t fit the typical mold of a Drew Bledsoe, 6-foot-4, 230-pound model, instead they are actually the Russell Wilson’s of the world, Baker Mayfield or whoever, which is slightly different then the recruiting document that you would think we would all receive. They have to be accurate, so I watched a guy like Chad Pennington have a tremendous career in the NFL, his decision making and accuracy was really great. Did he have the best arm strength? No, but I think accuracy across all shapes and sizes is what quarterbacks need to have. So competitiveness, intelligence and accuracy."

Vedral uniquely has two years of eligibility remaining and will be a part of a quarterback competition with redshirt sophomores Artur Sitkowski and Johnny Langan, redshirt freshman Cole Snyder and Peyton Powell, and freshman Evan Simon.

“I think there'll be a tremendous quarterback competition in training camp and it's their job to perform and it's our job to go figure out what is the best decision for our team,” Schiano said.

