The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder caught up with The Knight Report after his announcement to detail his decision, what stood out to him about Rutgers on his visits and what makes him optimistic about the program moving forward.

Rutgers has found another defensive building block as West Side (NJ) 2019 cornerback Darius Gooden signed his letter of intent to play for the Scarlet Knights this afternoon at his high school.

“I just feel like Rutgers is a family-oriented place,” Gooden told TKR. “I was sold on my official visit. Everyone was together and came together. At most places, everyone cares only about themselves, but at Rutgers that isn’t the case.”

Gooden buys into the plan head coach Chris Ash has in mind and enjoyed spending time with the rest of the staff in his trips to the banks.

“The coaches because were open with me and spent a lot of time with me and family on my visits,” he said. “Head coaches usually do their own thing, but coach Ash is around people a lot and I like that about him.”

“Coach (Henry) Baker is with the Giants now, but when he was at Rutgers he was like a father figure to me as well,” he added. “He gave me insight on how college football works. He’s the reason why I chose Rutgers and even though he isn’t there anymore, I’m still confident in my decision.”

The Rivals three-star feels like what he and the staff believe lies ahead only makes his decision even more of a no-brainer.

“I think the short-term and long-term goals make me confident in this school,” he said. “Everybody has the maturity needed to make the program better.”