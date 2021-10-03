Goals still obtainable this season for Rutgers Football

"We'll take a look at the tape, and we're gonna learn from it and figure out why things happened the way they did," Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral said. "And then yes, we'll flush and move on and be ready to go."

Ohio State beat Rutgers in the air. It beat Rutgers on the ground. It beat Rutgers on defense and yes, even on special teams.

The Buckeyes outgained the Scarlet Knights 530-346 and those numbers were 406-142 at halftime as Ohio State went up big and led comfortably, 45-6. C.J. Stroud threw five touchdowns and passed for 330 yards and TreVeyon Henderson sprinted for a 44-yard touchdown on Ohio State's second play of the game. Henderson finished with 71 yards on eight carries and Ohio State tallied 197 yards on the ground.

"Ohio State's a good team. You have to give them credit, and against the good team, a little mistake, a little thing off here and there, they'll make you pay. That's why they're a good team. That's a good defense. They capitalized. Small mistake here or an errant throw there, they're gonna make your pay. They did a good job."

"You have to give major credit Ohio State. They came out they did their thing," Rutgers defensive end Mike Tverdov added. "That's a very good football team. We can't afford to do what we did today against a team like that. That's the result you're gonna get. Hats off to them. They took care of business. ... The losses mean a lot. We put so much effort and time and our life into this. So it definitely stings when things don't go your way especially like today. Again, just got to just got to learn from days like this. We didn't play our football today. You can't make mistakes against a team like that."

Vedral, who hadn't thrown an interception in the first four games with just one fumble on the last drive last weekend against Michigan, was picked off three time against the Buckeyes. He went 16-for-26 for 152 yards. He was helped out by the speed of Aron Cruickshank who turned a short pass over the middle into a 75-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

"We came into the game thinking that we were gonna win this game. But it didn't fold out well for us. We lost focus on the chop," Cruickshank said. "We have a lot of experienced and veteran players that have been here. We'll get things fixed. It's just one, two games."

Vedral said his interceptions are fixable and some of them were tipped, but he knows he has to make better throws and better decisions like he had been

"Absolutely, they're fixable," Vedral said. "I missed one, and then we had a couple of tip balls that we can get those fixed in practice. We're going to take a look and we'll break it down in depth and figure out exactly. The coaches will us ready to go for next week."

A two game losing streak isn't ideal, but it was against two of the Big Ten Conference's blue bloods.

Rutgers gets Michigan State in another ranked matchup -- its third in as many weeks -- at home next Saturday at noon.

"It's a big weekend for sure, but we just want to focus on getting ourselves back on track," Cruickshank said. "The coaches are gonna get us right. And then us leaders, we have to get on our guys and just keep encouraging."

"Well that's the beauty of life, the sun comes up in the morning," Tverdov said. "It's the Big Ten season so every week we have to be on our 'A' game. Michigan State is a very good football team. We have to prepare for them. It's gonna be a fight next week."

Rutgers is 3-2 overall on the season (0-2 Big Ten), and it is halfway there to reaching a bowl game for the first time since 2014. The month of October presents prime opportunities and winnable games. Although rolling right now at 5-0, Rutgers beat the Spartans a year ago. The Scarlet Knights then get Northwestern and Illinois back-to-back on the road.

"The season is still pretty young. We're not halfway. We have two games before our bye week. We got opportunities in front of us," Vedral said. "You can flush this a little faster. It was a bad day to have a bad day. They're a good team. We'll grow from the moment."

Tverdov is confident that he and his teammates will put this game in the past and come out firing a week from now.

"The goal every week is to go 1-0. It's a one game season each and every week," Tverdov said. "We got to chop the moment and focus on today and focus on what we did wrong and move on to next week. This team is more than capable of bouncing back."

