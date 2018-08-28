The backup quarterback job is fluid for the Rutgers football team. There is no clear cut player listed on the second team of the depth chart.

True freshman Artur Sitkowski will start in game one of the 2018 season and he will also continue to hold that spot for the foreseeable future and be given a long leash. As for his backup, that remains to seen, although head coach Chris Ash did say that redshirt senior Giovanni Rescigno would most likely be the first one off the bench and not sophomore Johnathan Lewis.

“It's flexible based on the situation,” Ash said. “Right now, if Art were to get hurt, you know, based on the situation, Gio would probably be the first to go in, but it's all situational. You know, what the situation is, who we're playing. There's a lot that would go into it. But Art's our starter. Gio right now would be the most likely guy to go in if Art were to go down.”

The quarterback competition was a close race as all three had good days throughout training camp, but Sitkowski ultimately won out.

Ash talked about Rescigno and the job he’s done this summer.

“He's playing his best football. He's a captain of the football team. He received the most votes of any player and it wasn't even close, on our football team. So that tells you a little bit about the respect that he has from his player,” Ash said.

“But he has worked extremely hard to continue to improve himself as a quarterback. He's been leading the football team. He understands where it's at right now and he's going to work to continue to improve as a quarterback and he's going to work really hard to help Art prepare for his opportunity to go out and lead the football team. Gio is a selfless individual and really, really proud of him, his attitude and his outlook on the situation.”

Lewis received playing time last season and was a better runner than thrower. He also improved from the end of spring practice to fall camp. Lewis was arguably the best signal caller in the recent open scrimmage a few weeks back.

“Johnathan's kind of like Gio in my opinion. He's playing the best he's played at quarterback right now. Johnathan has a chance to still play quarterback, whether it be this year or down the road. Right now, there is no set plan to say, hey, he is going to play this number of snaps or there's going to be this package.

“Again, we are going to play the guys that we think give us a chance to win right now, today. Art has won that competition and that right, but Johnathan has had a great training camp. He's been playing exceptionally well, and it's the best that he has played. That's really what we want him to focus on is continue that improvement, and if he gets that opportunity to go in, take advantage of it, and that creates more opportunities.”

Heading into training camp, Sitkowski was the leader for the job, but the elevated play of Rescigno and Lewis closed the gap.

“When we got into training camp, no matter what we thought coming out of spring, when we got into training camp and you saw the improvement from Gio and Johnathan, both, it became a really, really close competition. Those two guys have really played well. I think Art, being in the quarterback room, has helped elevate the play of everybody and it was a really nip-and-tuck competition all the way until the day we announced it. I know a lot of people probably don't think that, but it was.

“And again, because Gio and Johnathan are both in my opinion playing the best that they have played since they have been on campus -- and it's helped Art improve, also. Those three guys have had a great battle, and those three guys have had a great relationship where they are pushing each other.”

With Sitkowski, Lewis, and Rescigno all capable of being trusted in a game at this moment, it’s far better than it was the last three years.

“Overall, I mentioned this before: Our quarterback position, the unit itself, has really been elevated through summer and training camp. I think overall, the unit is probably as strong as it's been, by far, since I've been here, and really excited to see how it continues to go,” Ash said.

“The competition has been great. The chemistry has been great. Coach McNulty has done a great job with those guys, with the new offense, helping them understand the offense and execute the offense. But overall, it's been a really, really pleasant surprise and it's a very strong unit in my opinion right now.”