Quarterback Giovanni Rescigno trotted onto the field with two minutes to go in the second quarter of Rutgers’ game against Penn State at HighPoint.com Stadium on Saturday to cheers from the Scarlet Knights faithful.

Rescigno took over for struggling starter Artur Sitkowski, who had 18 passing yards on three completions and unacceptable and inexplicable interceptions on back-to-back drives. Up to that point, Rutgers had just 59 yards of total offense.

Rescigno, a senior, who was playing in his final home game, helped Rutgers to finish with 234 yards on the day. He only had 28 passing yards and 35 more on the ground himself, but he woke up the team and provided a jolt.

“Art was struggling,” Rutgers head coach Chris Ash said. “This is also Senior Day, wanted to give Gio a chance to lead the team.”

Despite the revival, if you want to call it that, Ash was noncommittal when asked if Sitkowski, a freshman who has just four touchdowns to a whopping 18, would start the season finale at Michigan State next weekend or not.

“Too early to discuss that,” Ash said. “We'll discuss that as we watch film and get ready for next week.”

Film? He needs to watch film to determine who was better against Penn State, how Sitkowski has played this season, and how Rescigno has played in years prior?

Yeah, about that.

Rescigno, in 2016 and 2017, played in 16 games with 12 starts. Last season, he guided the Scarlet Knights to Big Ten wins over Maryland, Illinois, and Purdue. Two years ago, he sparked the offense off the bench in games against Minnesota and Indiana before he really got hurt and couldn’t be effective with his legs.

Was he perfect, no, but he was tough and the offense responded well to him. Sitkowski has been an turnover machine and the coaches, in reality, picked him to start this season essentially the day he signed. It was never the then three quarterback race in the spring and summer between Sitkowski, Rescigno, and Jonathan Lewis. It was just Sitkowski who could the throw the rock across the pond.

Ash and co. went with Sitkowski because he had the tools and potential. They believed they could deal with the growing pains of a true freshman signal caller out there. But that just turned into a 1-10 season thus far with 1-11 six days away. Is it or was it all Sitkowski’s fault? No, of course not, but those 18 interceptions certainly don’t help his case.

In the three seasons under Ash, Rutgers has struggled to score points or gain yardage for a variety of reasons. A streak of nine straight offensive coordinators in nine seasons started before him, but has continued. Ash has said all season long the team is young and will get better and still believed that is the case after the game.

“We've got a lot of young players that are playing. We're going to have a returning quarterback coming back,” he said. “We've got four of our five offensive linemen that started the game coming back. We're going to have the same offensive coordinator coming back. We're going to be able to work a lot of the same concepts offensively in the off-season instead of installing another new offense, and that's invaluable.

“To be able to rep the same things over and over and over, that's how you develop players. And if you're constantly changing offenses, changing schemes, it's hard to improve. That's where it starts right there. And just good old fashioned hard work.”

And what makes him optimistic that Sitkowski, who he and his staff failed to develop even a little bit, is the guy for the future?

“Because he's going to work extremely hard. He's an intelligent kid. He cares. He's learning a whole new offense this year. He hadn't played in a long time before he started this year. What we've seen in practices, we've got to be able to get that to consistently show up on the game field on Saturdays,” Ash said.

“Player development, that's what it's called. A freshman that's done some good things this year, struggled at times, through continued work, continued reps, doing the same thing over and over, he'll improve.”

For three years now under Ash, Rescigno has started down on the depth chart only to be the best quarterback every time? Did he make the wrong decision by not handing the keys to Rescigno? I believe so.

There’s a reason why his teammates voted him as a captain. They wanted him to start. They respected him. He’s tough. Is he the most polished quarterback with all the intangibles, no, but he was and is the best option for Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights play at Michigan State at 4:00 p.m. EST next Saturday. Rescigno hails from Macomb Township, MI and went to De La Salle. Ash put him in on Senior Day, now he deserves to get a homecoming and start for Rutgers against the Spartans.

“It’s tough, you know? I almost don’t want to take my jersey off. A lot of good memories, a lot of hard work; ups and downs, it is what it is, but I’ve enjoyed my time here,” Rescigno said. Playing at home, it’s so special for me. I’ll cherish it forever.”

Does he think he should start?

“That’s not for me to say, necessarily. I just do what coach asks me to do. Whether they want me to come in during the fourth quarter or the first quarter, it doesn’t matter, I’ll do what I need to do for my team,” Rescigno said.

That’s the unselfish, team-first attitude and approach that Rescigno has had all along. Sure, he and team hasn’t had the number of wins they all had hoped, but he’s been easy to root for and is glad he found his way to Rutgers.

“I don’t think my career is ending on a low note. Wins and losses don’t define my career, my impact with some of the younger guys and the team overall does. It’s a game. At the end of the day, life is much bigger than just football. It means so much to us, but I have brothers, relationships for the rest of my life,” Rescigno said.

“It was a dream of mine (to play college football) since I was a little kid. It may not be where I expected to end up, but I happen to be somewhere where I fell in love with. Like I said before, that locker room, it’s an experience I can’t even begin to describe. Those guys in there, my brothers, my family, that’s what I’ll always remember. Not the wins or the losses, those don’t matter to me. Those relationships and those teammates I have are what’s really important.”