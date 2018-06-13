Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-13 17:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Georgia LB Smith planning in-season official to Rutgers

Q5hq7vakwb5tvbmmngk5
Nick Lucero/Rivals.com
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
Staff Writer

Dacula (GA) 2019 outside linebacker Christopher Smith may live in the South, but he’s making a name for himself in the Northeast.The Knight Report caught up with Smith to discuss high school ball, ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}