Geo Baker ready for one last ride at Rutgers

"We want to win national championship. That's all we've talked about," Baker said. "The NCAA tournament was cool. It was fun. But we got bigger goals. We want to do something amazing, something special."

"We broke the streak, that's number one. That's what was important. But I really think we could have made it farther," Baker said. "To us, we feel like we have more left that we didn't accomplish. We said we really wanted to accomplish a lot more."

At Media Day on Friday, Baker told TKR that he and the Scarlet Knights have some unfinished business to do. Rutgers made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1991 in 2020-21, and won its first game in tournament since 1983 against Clemson, but a narrow defeat to second-seeded Houston left a bad taste in their mouths.

Baker also didn't sign with an agent to maintain his college eligibility, and in early July this past summer, Baker announced he was coming back. A fifth-year senior, the Derry, N.H. native was able to return to Rutgers due to the blanket waiver provided by the NCAA due to COVID.

Rutgers men's basketball guard Geo Baker put his name into the hat to potentially make the move to the NBA after last season. He had a couple workouts with teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, and the New York Knicks, but he didn't get invites to the NBA Combine or the G League Elite Camp.

During Rutgers' 16-12, streak-breaking season a year ago, Baker averaged 10.2 points, 3.2 assists, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.2 steals last year, reaching double-digits in points 14 times. He enters his super-senior campaign high up in the Rutgers record books in many categories. He is fifth with 376 assists, seventh with 183 3-pointers, eighth with 145 steals, and 20th with 1,269 career points. In his four years, Baker is averaging 11.1 points, 3.3 assists, and 1.3 steals.

Baker had a team-high-tying 13 points against Clemson and a team-best 14 points against Houston. He notched a double-double of 20 points and 10 assists in the Senior Night win over Indiana. That gave him Rutgers first ever Big Ten Player of the Week honor.

Rutgers had its first back-to-back winning campaigns the last two seasons since 1990-91 and 1991-92 and won double-digit conference games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1989-90 and 1990-91.

But last year was rough on Baker and the squad -- and the world -- due to COVID. Nonetheless, he is ready to move forward.

"I think as a year it was just tough," Baker said. "COVID was tough for everybody. It was hard. You wake up, you go to practice, you have class on Zoom where you're barely paying attention and your camera's off and not really doing anything. You couldn't see other people on your team that you were just competing with at practice trying to take their minutes. It was hard for everybody. This year, I'm just excited to have a normal year. It'll be fun."

Back with his teammates, friends, and family, Baker said the team chemistry is off the charts this time around.

"Oh my God, it's great. It's great," Baker exuberantly said. "We were doing Team Tuesdays every Tuesday in the summer -- jet skiing, golf, paint ball, whatever it may be. A bunch of different stuff like Dave and Buster's. We did a bunch of stuff that is good for a team. Getting the chemistry off the court is the first step and then next thing you know it goes on the court. The guys really like each other. The young guys got like a good energy about them on that it's really helping older guys, too. It's good."

After practicing alone back at home for the majority of the spring and summer ahead of training camp, Baker said it is huge that the team has been able to train together. The freshmen from last year didn't get that chance, and they didn't have many non-conference opportunities either to adjust to the college level and sharpen the skills. Everybody has that now.

"Just having everybody back now practicing together is something that's fun. I know everybody just appreciates the fact that we can we can all be together like that," Baker said. "It's gonna benefit them a lot. It really benefits everybody, not just the freshmen. I think that this was our best offseason for sure like in terms of skill development. Everybody got better. I think everybody's ready. I feel like we've prepared very well for the season."

One other normal that is back or going to be back is the RAC. The season opener on Nov. 10 against Lehigh is sold out as are home games against Michigan and Michigan State. Single game tickets just went on sale this past week. Over 5,000 season tickets have been sold, including nearly 1,000 more since 2019-20.

Baker also embraces playing in tough road venues as well.

"You know how the RAC environment is. It's just a fun place to play in," Baker said. "Road road venues are fun to play in too. Just to have the fans back in both here and other places, it's just gonna be really fun and exciting. I'm ready for it."

Heading into the year, head coach Steve Pikiell and his staff added graduate transfer Ralph Gonzales-Agee and sophomore Aundre Hyatt to the roster. Hyatt is a 6-foot-6, 227-pound forward from LSU/Bronx, N.Y., while Agee is a 6-foot-8, 245-pounder center/forward from San Jose State. Hyatt is a strong candidate to be the sixth-man off the bench while Agee will play a big role as likely the backup center.

"They just want to win. Ralph, I don't think we've ever had a big man who sets as good screens. Just to just to have that, he's gonna hit somebody," Baker said. "He's gonna have your back too. Dre, he can stretch the floor and he can score. They're both older too so that's important. You bring in two older transfers and that helps a lot. Dre went to the tournament last year and Ralph's been around for a long time. I think he's older than me. Just having those two guys is gonna be good for us."

Two key true freshmen this season are Jaden Jones and Jalen Miller. Jones, a guard/forward, came on board for the spring semester and saw brief action in four games. Miller comes over from Bishop Walsh in Maryland.

"They've been great. The biggest thing I see with Jalen is Jalen just listens. He's soaking everything in. He's learning from me and Paul and from the coaches," Baker said. "Our whole staff are point guards. He's taking it all in and he works he works hard as well. Jaden is a natural score, bucket-getter. He was here last year too so that's gonna help him a lot. He already got a glimpse of everything. They'll both be ready for sure."