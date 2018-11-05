Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-05 16:00:00 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Geo Baker knows his importance ahead of sophomore season

Zbxijd6caul5rnxxa6mz
Richie Schnyderite
Ryan Patti • TheKnightReport.net
@ryanwpatti
Staff Writer

The Scarlet Knights 2018-19 basketball season is here and the plan is for point guard Geo Baker to be a huge part of it.The Proctor Academy (NH) product sat down with The Knight Report at Rutgers m...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}