On Wednesday afternoon, Rutgers Basketball guard Geo Baker announced that he will enter his name in the 2021 NBA Draft, but will not sign with an agent, thus leaving the door open for his potential return.

Baker originally committed and signed with Rutgers out of high school as a member of the 2017 recruiting class, choosing the Scarlet Knights over 23 other offers from schools like George Mason, Kansas State, Penn, Quinnipiac, Rice and others.

During his four seasons as a Scarlet Knight, Baker earned multiple awards such as Metro Basketball Rookie of the Year (2017-18), Honorable Mention All-Big Ten (2018-19), Third Team All-Big Ten (2019-20) and much more.

This past season Baker appeared in 25 games (22 starts) and finished with 10.4ppg which was good for the third highest on the team to go along with 3.1rpg, 3.2apg and 1.2spg.

At the end of their NCAA Tournament run back in mid March, Baker admitted he wasn’t sure on what he would do in regards to next season because he wanted to leave as a winner, but he will leave Piscataway just that as he helped accomplish something that no team over the past 30 years was able to do, make the NCAA Tournament.