Geo Baker bringing Rutgers community together with Step Back Challenge

With zero live sports being played right now, athletes and fans from across the country have been spending a lot more time on social media and you’ve seen various challenges start to pop up. It started with the see 10 push ups, send 10 push ups, as people would do 10 push ups on camera and tag 3-5 others to do the same and so on and so forth.

However when Rutgers Men’s Basketball captain Geo Baker caught wind of the challenges, he had a different idea called the Step Back Challenge.

Baker’s step back jump shot has become his signature for the Scarlet Knights in his past three seasons on the banks. He has used this move to hit various clutch shots late in the game to put away opponents. So now he is using his go to jumper to bring together the Rutgers community.

What’s up guys? It’s Geo Baker just wanted to say stay safe out there and I’m still working on my game. Now I want to see videos from you guys, this is the step back challenge.
— Geo Baker

Here’s a look at some of the top Step Back Challenge posts on social media so far.

Think you have what it takes to participate in the step back challenge? Record a video and post it to Twitter along with the hashtag #StepBackChallenge and tag @Geo_Baker_1 and @RutgersRivals.

