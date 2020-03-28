With zero live sports being played right now, athletes and fans from across the country have been spending a lot more time on social media and you’ve seen various challenges start to pop up. It started with the see 10 push ups, send 10 push ups, as people would do 10 push ups on camera and tag 3-5 others to do the same and so on and so forth.

However when Rutgers Men’s Basketball captain Geo Baker caught wind of the challenges, he had a different idea called the Step Back Challenge.

Baker’s step back jump shot has become his signature for the Scarlet Knights in his past three seasons on the banks. He has used this move to hit various clutch shots late in the game to put away opponents. So now he is using his go to jumper to bring together the Rutgers community.