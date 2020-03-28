Geo Baker bringing Rutgers community together with Step Back Challenge
With zero live sports being played right now, athletes and fans from across the country have been spending a lot more time on social media and you’ve seen various challenges start to pop up. It started with the see 10 push ups, send 10 push ups, as people would do 10 push ups on camera and tag 3-5 others to do the same and so on and so forth.
However when Rutgers Men’s Basketball captain Geo Baker caught wind of the challenges, he had a different idea called the Step Back Challenge.
Baker’s step back jump shot has become his signature for the Scarlet Knights in his past three seasons on the banks. He has used this move to hit various clutch shots late in the game to put away opponents. So now he is using his go to jumper to bring together the Rutgers community.
The Official #StepBackChallenge video! Send Me Your Videos And Stay Safe Everyone 🏀❤️ pic.twitter.com/kjVwxIiHHX— Geo Baker (@Geo_Baker_1) March 27, 2020
Here’s a look at some of the top Step Back Challenge posts on social media so far.
@RutgersMBB One Take baby (🤞)! #StepBackChallenge neighbors/teammates/@Geo_Baker_1 biggest fans. pic.twitter.com/mThsQdjqSm— RURAHRAH (@brianb53) March 27, 2020
@Geo_Baker_1 Ben White step back pic.twitter.com/W7VMW51wp8— Dave White (@Dave_White) March 26, 2020
@Geo_Baker_1 He’s a huge fan so he had to take the #stepbackchallenge pic.twitter.com/LzADCfanm9— Dan McGrath (@dmcg25) March 26, 2020
@Geo_Baker_1 @RutgersMBB #StepBackChallenge all the way from Readington Twp. NJ, Harry nailing his step back 3. Nice background sunset too. Go RU. pic.twitter.com/pISLXrqkaH— David Pikulin (@DaveP18) March 28, 2020
@Geo_Baker_1 Ben’s been working hard all year after watching you at the RAC #stepbackchallenge pic.twitter.com/w2WhT3o6Pr— Mike Fonseca (@Fonseca1213) March 28, 2020
@RutgersMBB @stephen_hayn @Geo_Baker_1 Sister #2, lil baller and big time RU fan. Thanks for an amazing season...Maggie can't wait to be back at the RAC... we don't let a little rain stop us #StepBackChallenge pic.twitter.com/MAi0UGYcDL— Sandy Hayn McNulty (@sandyhaynmc44) March 28, 2020
#StepBackChallenge @RutgersMBB @RUAthletics pic.twitter.com/MhKEvL5JnY— Gutterballdano (@Gutterballdano1) March 28, 2020
@Geo_Baker_1 My son posted this on TikTok and tagged you! Wants to come to work with me at the RAC just so he can work on his skills with you! #stepbackchallenge https://t.co/RpxvwjXzhK pic.twitter.com/mzueDEsoUy— Susan Beurskens (@SusanBeurskens) March 27, 2020
.@Geo_Baker_1 Yesterday I posted @PhilippSamantha #stepbackchallenge and it took all night to get the courage to post mine. #dadversion pic.twitter.com/LGCuOmSrh8— Ed Philipp (@edphilipp) March 28, 2020
March 26, 2020
Rutgers vs Nebraska @Geo_Baker_1 pic.twitter.com/UKhaji0AZW— Ryan Rizk (@RyanRizk5) March 26, 2020
When @madsketball steps back against her rival. #stepbackchallenge— Adam Scheier (@CoachScheier) March 26, 2020
Can't wait for next season in N.J.!!! pic.twitter.com/179NHno5rx
My guy working on his handle with his left and taking the @Geo_Baker_1 #stepbackchallenge @RutgersMBB pic.twitter.com/AazbaXzbiA— Jeff Goldman (@JeffSGoldman) March 27, 2020
#StepBackChallenge @RyanRizk5 @Geo_Baker_1 @__RHJR @BarstoolRU pic.twitter.com/Uj39hwqSoF— bradentank33 (@bradentank33) March 27, 2020
Geo sends it to you over time vs northwest #StepBackChallenge @Geo_Baker_1 @bradentank33 pic.twitter.com/ww9oUld6GF— Ryan Rizk (@RyanRizk5) March 27, 2020
@Geo_Baker_1 #StepBackChallenge must admit @mac_J21 has the hair down pat. @JerryRecco on the call for @RutgersMBB what an unbelievable season in PWay! #RuRahRah pic.twitter.com/v9DdqBAJYt— Dennis McNulty (@Lighthousefwc) March 27, 2020
@Geo_Baker_1 @RutgersMBB #StepBackChallenge (From the Sunshine State) pic.twitter.com/ArEav2bM4k— David Nash (@GoPlayD0607) March 28, 2020
.@RutgersMBB Here is Samantha with her #StepbackChallenge How did she do @Geo_Baker_1 pic.twitter.com/pTw7VnRWl9— Ed Philipp (@edphilipp) March 27, 2020
@Geo_Baker_1 #StepBackChallenge pic.twitter.com/B9QsIIWBYH— Kev Fernandez (@TheRealSpoofy) March 28, 2020
Here’s Jake, Another one of your biggest fans @Geo_Baker_1 taking the #StepBackChallenge Go RU!! 🏀 https://t.co/6ZqycI34eg pic.twitter.com/NcJiJfGmAr— Kerry Lynn (@KCAngel126) March 27, 2020
Crazy how much the world has changed in just 2 weeks. At least kids can practice their step-back 3s! pic.twitter.com/hwWQ6rYB2n— Brian Barrett (@babarrettt) March 25, 2020
Here’s Richard, One of your biggest fans @Geo_Baker_1 taking the #StepBackChallenge 🏀 Go RU!! https://t.co/6ZqycI34eg pic.twitter.com/eBwZNRJ8kH— Kerry Lynn (@KCAngel126) March 27, 2020
#StepBackChallenge pic.twitter.com/gjkoQlzgn8— alex (@Alexzrivera_) March 28, 2020
first submissionhttps://t.co/haphN6MuwI— The RU Screw Podcast (@RUScrewPod) March 25, 2020
Think you have what it takes to participate in the step back challenge? Record a video and post it to Twitter along with the hashtag #StepBackChallenge and tag @Geo_Baker_1 and @RutgersRivals.
