Gavin Griffiths' recruitment still evolving

Griffiths is a player who could be in the discussion for a fifth star with a strong spring and summer. The 6-foot-7 wing spoke with Rivals about the state of his recruitment.

In any discussion regarding the top outside shooters in the 2023 class, four-star guard Gavin Griffiths has to be in the mix. The West Hartford, Conn., native has been a sniper from three-point land for both Kingwood Oxford at the high school level and Expressions Elite on the EYBL stage.

“The main schools that I talk to right now are UConn, Providence, Baylor, Iowa, Rutgers, Maryland and Virginia Tech. Tennessee and Memphis have told people around me that they’re interested and will be watching me. Tennessee actually just called me and Memphis has been telling Expressions coaches that they’re going to call me.”

On Connecticut: “UConn is really close to me. I’m actually from Connecticut so it’s only about 40 minutes away from me. I went to a lot of their games growing up as a kid, so I’m just very familiar with their program, the success that they’ve had, and their history. I like coach (Dan) Hurley and their whole staff a lot.”

On Rutgers: “I have a very close personal relationship with coach (Steve) Pikiell. I’ve gotten along with him really well and I could really see myself playing for him and see him coaching me. I really like their school and I like their gym a lot. Their gym, it’s not like your normal college 20,000-seat arena, but it’s more of a condensed arena with people all over the floor. It’s super loud and I really like that.”

On Providence: “They’re another school that’s been recruiting me for a while. I have a great relationship with their coaching staff. Their gym, 'The Dunk,’ is electric. I’ve been to a couple of their games as well and I could really see myself playing in their system and playing there.”

On Virginia Tech: “They’re one of the newer schools actually recruiting me. They just started recruiting me this winter, but they’ve been telling me about the offense that they run. I’m not sure if they lead the ACC in 3s, but I believe they’re one of the top three-point attempt teams in the league. As a shooter, that’s intriguing, to go somewhere where you can do what you do best.”

On Baylor: “Baylor’s just coming off of a national championship, so that’s very impressive as a recruit to look at their résumé and what they’ve been able to do over the last couple of years. They’re continuing to do it this year as well, so that’s really impressive. I think their coaches would really help me play defense. They’re one of the toughest defensive teams and that’s an area where I need to grow.”