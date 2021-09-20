Gavin Griffiths improves his game, adds to offer list

After his lights-out play this summer, Gavin Griffiths jumped up 36 spots in the 2023 Rivals150. Now the 6-foot-7 Griffiths sits at No. 35 overall in his class.

“I improved my weaknesses like rebounding, ball handling, and defending over the summer. While I got better, I still have a long way to go,” Griffiths said.

The West Hartford (Conn.) Kingswood Oxford wing is now approaching 15 offers to his name.

“My current offers are UMass, Siena, Syracuse, Rutgers, Bryant, Fairfield, Dayton, Maryland, Iowa, Hofstra, UConn, Kansas State, Xavier and Providence,” Griffiths said. “I would say I hear from UConn, Iowa, Rutgers and Maryland the most right now.”

