PISCATAWAY -- Rutgers football offensive coordinator John McNulty and defensive coordinator Jay Niemann both delivered their weekly press conferences inside the Hale Center as the Scarlet Knights get set to face Texas State in the 2018 season opener.

McNulty discussed starting quarterback Artur Sitkowski and getting hit, throwing the ball down the field and if that separated Sitkowski, Texas State's defense, if he's going to be calling plays on the sidelines or in the booth and more.