PISCATAWAY -- The Rutgers football team begins the season on Saturday at home against Texas State. Today, head coach Chris Ash delivered his weekly press conference as the Scarlet Knights get set to begin their 2018 campaign.

Ash talked about the decision to start freshman Art Sitkowski at the quarterback, redshirt senior Gio Rescigno signal caller and how he took the news as well as the improvements for sophomore Johnathan Lewis, goals for a bowl game, Texas State's strengths and more.

See what he had to say in the video below.