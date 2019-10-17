This past weekend the Rutgers Football team suffered another tough loss, this time it was a 35-0 loss to Indiana. This upcoming Saturday the Scarlet Knights football team is set welcome the 6-0 Minnesota Golden Gophers to town for a homecoming matchup. Here's everything you need to know about the game. WHO: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers WHEN/TV: Saturday at 3:30 EST, Big Ten Network WHERE: SHI Stadium - Piscataway, New Jersey

PLAYERS TO WATCH: QUARTERBACK TANNER MORGAN -- Redshirt sophomore quarterback Tanner Morgan leads the Golden Gophers offense with his strong arm and ability to drive the football down the field. So far this season he has thrown for 1,378 passing yards and has been pretty accurate completing 69.4% of his passes. He has done a great job so far this season by not turning the football over and has shown some real nice decision making when under pressure. Overall he is a good pocket passer who has calm feet inside the pocket, especially when dealing with chaos.

LINEBACKER KAMAL MARTIN -- Senior linebacker Kamal Martin has been outstanding on the defensive end for Minnesota. Not only does he lead the team in tackles (41 total), but also leads the Golden Gophers in interceptions (2) as well. He is a physical linebacker, who also excels in the open field as a ball hawk type defender. Martin is the definition of a do it all type linebacker, who does well in pass coverage and can contain running backs / slot wide receivers in the passing game. He is very fundamentally sound tackler that should be one name fans will hear a lot this weekend.

RECORD LAST SEASON: 7-6 (3-6) / Notable wins against Purdue, Wisconsin and Georgia Tech. SERIES HISTORY: This will be the second ever matchup between the two schools, with Minnesota taking down Rutgers by a final score 34-32. ———————————————————————————————