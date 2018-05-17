Ticker
baseball

GAME 1: Golden Gophers beat the Scarlet Knights, 4-0

Richard Schnyderite
Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport.net
@RichieSRivals
Publisher

The Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball team is ranked No. 13 in the country and they showed why in today's game versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers was held to just two hits all game as they struggled to get their bats going in Game 1 of the three game series.

Here is a quick look at the stats from today's game below.

Rutgers hitting stats
Position Player At Bats/Hits Summary

SS

Dan Digeorgio

1-for-4

Single, strikeout

LF

Mike Nyisztor

0-for-3

Two strikeouts


PH Kyle Walker

0-for-1

Strikeout

C

Nick Matera

0-for-4

1B

Chris Folinusz

0-for-3

CF

Jawuan Harris

1-for-3

Single, stolen base, strikeout

3B

Carmen Sclafani

0-for-2

Walk, strikeout

DH

Milo Freeman

2-for-3

Two singles

2B

Kevin Welsh

0-for-2

RF

Luke Bowerbank

0-for-3
Starters listed in bold
Rutgers Pitching Stats
Position Player Pitching Summary

Starter

John O'Reilly

(L, 5-4) 7.2IP, 11H, 4ER, 1BB 3K (Total Pitches: 106)

Relief Pitcher

Tevin Murray

1.1IP, 1K
Starters listed in bold
