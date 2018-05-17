GAME 1: Golden Gophers beat the Scarlet Knights, 4-0
The Minnesota Golden Gophers baseball team is ranked No. 13 in the country and they showed why in today's game versus the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. Rutgers was held to just two hits all game as they struggled to get their bats going in Game 1 of the three game series.
Here is a quick look at the stats from today's game below.
Rutgers hitting stats
|Position
|Player
|At Bats/Hits
|Summary
|
SS
|
Dan Digeorgio
|
1-for-4
|
Single, strikeout
|
LF
|
Mike Nyisztor
|
0-for-3
|
Two strikeouts
|
|
PH Kyle Walker
|
0-for-1
|
Strikeout
|
C
|
Nick Matera
|
0-for-4
|
1B
|
Chris Folinusz
|
0-for-3
|
CF
|
Jawuan Harris
|
1-for-3
|
Single, stolen base, strikeout
|
3B
|
Carmen Sclafani
|
0-for-2
|
Walk, strikeout
|
DH
|
Milo Freeman
|
2-for-3
|
Two singles
|
2B
|
Kevin Welsh
|
0-for-2
|
RF
|
Luke Bowerbank
|
0-for-3
Rutgers Pitching Stats
|Position
|Player
|Pitching Summary
|
Starter
|
John O'Reilly
|
(L, 5-4) 7.2IP, 11H, 4ER, 1BB 3K (Total Pitches: 106)
|
Relief Pitcher
|
Tevin Murray
|
1.1IP, 1K