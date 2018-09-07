Friday Knight Lights: 9/7/18 - 9/8/18
High school football is back in action beginning later tonight and here is a look at who the Rutgers commits and top targets will be playing this weekend.
Friday Night Games:
Rutgers Commits:
QB - Zamar Wise (Barringer - NJ) Record: 0-0
Home vs. Millburn (NJ) - 1-0
QB - Cole Snyder (Southwestern - NY) Record: 1-0
Home vs. Randolph/Frewsburg (NY) - 1-0
OL - CJ Hanson (St. John-Vianney - NJ) Record: 0-1
Away vs. Rumson-Fair Haven (NJ) - 0-0
LB - Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville - NJ) Record: 0-1
Away vs. Maple Shade (NJ) - 0-0-1
DB - Donovan Bunch (Woodrow Wilson - NJ) Record: 0-1
Home vs. Moorestown (NJ) - 0-0
DB - Donald Williams (Camden - NJ) Record: 0-1
Home vs. Cedar Creek (NJ) - 1-0
ATH - Jarron Hayek (Wayne Hills - NJ) Record: 0-1
Home vs. Wayne Valley (NJ) - 0-1
ATH - Zukudo Igwenagu (Worcester Academy - MA) Record: 0-0
Home vs. Buckingham Browne & Nichols (MA) - 0-0
Rutgers Targets:
RB - Aaron Young (Coatesville - PA) Record: 2-0
Home vs. Cumberland Valley (PA) - 0-2
OL Christian Mahogany (Paramus Catholic - NJ) Record: 0-1
Away vs. Pope John XXIII - 0-1
DL Ireland Burke (Pope John XXIII - NJ) Record: 0-1
Home vs. Paramus Catholic - 0-1
SATURDAY'S GAMES:
Rutgers Commits:
WR - Marlyn Johnson (Peddie - NJ) Record: 0-0
Home vs. Bishop Sullivan Catholic (VA) - 1-1
TE - Dylan Deveney (Hun School - NJ) Record: 0-0
Home vs. Cheshire Academy (CT) - 0-0
LB - Chris Conti (DePaul Catholic - NJ) Record: 1-0
Away at Seton Hall Prep (NJ) - 0-1
DB - Connor Greico (St. Joe's Regional - NJ) Record: 0-1
Home vs. Imhotep Charter (PA) - 1-1
Rutgers Targets:
DE - Smith Vilbert (St. Joe's Regional - NJ) Record: 0-1
Home vs. Imhotep Charter (PA) - 1-1