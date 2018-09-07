Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-07 11:01:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Friday Knight Lights: 9/7/18 - 9/8/18

Kfn6nmleo3ycoltujtyo
ATH commit Zukudo Igwenagu
Ryan Lance • TheKnightReport.net
@RivalsRyan
Senior Editor

High school football is back in action beginning later tonight and here is a look at who the Rutgers commits and top targets will be playing this weekend.

Friday Night Games:

Rutgers Commits:

QB - Zamar Wise (Barringer - NJ) Record: 0-0

Home vs. Millburn (NJ) - 1-0

QB - Cole Snyder (Southwestern - NY) Record: 1-0

Home vs. Randolph/Frewsburg (NY) - 1-0

OL - CJ Hanson (St. John-Vianney - NJ) Record: 0-1

Away vs. Rumson-Fair Haven (NJ) - 0-0

LB - Mohamed Toure (Pleasantville - NJ) Record: 0-1

Away vs. Maple Shade (NJ) - 0-0-1

DB - Donovan Bunch (Woodrow Wilson - NJ) Record: 0-1

Home vs. Moorestown (NJ) - 0-0

DB - Donald Williams (Camden - NJ) Record: 0-1

Home vs. Cedar Creek (NJ) - 1-0

ATH - Jarron Hayek (Wayne Hills - NJ) Record: 0-1

Home vs. Wayne Valley (NJ) - 0-1

ATH - Zukudo Igwenagu (Worcester Academy - MA) Record: 0-0

Home vs. Buckingham Browne & Nichols (MA) - 0-0

Rutgers Targets:

RB - Aaron Young (Coatesville - PA) Record: 2-0

Home vs. Cumberland Valley (PA) - 0-2

OL Christian Mahogany (Paramus Catholic - NJ) Record: 0-1

Away vs. Pope John XXIII - 0-1

DL Ireland Burke (Pope John XXIII - NJ) Record: 0-1

Home vs. Paramus Catholic - 0-1

Dj3dur20azvswyzmrqef
TE commit Dylan Deveney
Rivals.com

SATURDAY'S GAMES:

Rutgers Commits:

WR - Marlyn Johnson (Peddie - NJ) Record: 0-0

Home vs. Bishop Sullivan Catholic (VA) - 1-1

TE - Dylan Deveney (Hun School - NJ) Record: 0-0

Home vs. Cheshire Academy (CT) - 0-0

LB - Chris Conti (DePaul Catholic - NJ) Record: 1-0

Away at Seton Hall Prep (NJ) - 0-1

DB - Connor Greico (St. Joe's Regional - NJ) Record: 0-1

Home vs. Imhotep Charter (PA) - 1-1

Rutgers Targets:

DE - Smith Vilbert (St. Joe's Regional - NJ) Record: 0-1

Home vs. Imhotep Charter (PA) - 1-1

Gtokeerwmbedwhtnukny
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}