Rutgers recruits and targets will be back in action beginning tonight. Here is a look at this week's schedule:

Friday Night Games:

Rutgers Commits:

QB - Cole Snyder - Southwestern (NY)

2018 RECORD: 8-0

NEXT GAME: Home vs. Wilson (NY) - 7-1

RB - Kay’Ron Adams - Harding (OH)

2018 RECORD: 7-2

NEXT GAME: Home vs. Howland (OH) - 1-9

OL - CJ Hanson - St. John-Vianney (NJ)

2018 RECORD: 3-4

NEXT GAME: Home vs. Central Regional (NJ) - 1-6

LB - Chris Conti - DePaul Catholic (NJ)

2018 RECORD: 6-2

NEXT GAME: Home vs Bergen Catholic (NJ) - 7-1

LB - Mohamed Toure - Pleasantville (NJ)

2018 RECORD: 5-2

NEXT GAME:Home vs. Middle Township (NJ) - 4-3

DB - Donovan Bunch - Winslow Township (NJ)

2018 RECORD: 3-4

NEXT GAME: Home vs. Burlington Township (NJ) - 7-0

DB - Donald Williams - Camden (NJ)

2018 RECORD: 6-1

NEXT GAME: Home vs. Willingboro (NJ) - 4-3