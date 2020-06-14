News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-14 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Four-Star QB Brady Allen talks Rutgers offer, hoping to visit soon

Richard Schnyderite • TheKnightReport
Publisher
@RichieSRivals

Sean Gleeson has targeted a new scholarship quarterback in the 2022 class and that is 6-foot-5, 200-pound sophomore Brady Allen from Gibson Southern High School in Indiana.Allen spoke with The Knig...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}