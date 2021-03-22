This past weekend Rivals.com’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Recruiting Analyst Adam Friedman hosted a Rivals Media Day event down in Philadelphia and spoke with some of the top prospects from around the area.

One of the top prospects that showed up was current Rutgers Football verbal commit and four-star linebacker Anthony Johnson who is from the Philadelphia area. He spoke with Friedman about his recruitment, the Scarlet Knights and who he plans on getting to join him next.

“Things are going good with Rutgers,” Johnson told Friedman. “I talk to the coaches everyday, coach Fran (Brown), coach (Bob) Fraser and everybody. I just talk to them, keep building our relationship and keep it going from there. I talk to them about other recruits who might be coming and things like that. Also about keeping my grades up and things like that."

