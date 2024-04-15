Fresh off his official visit to Rutgers University, Dorian Jones is quick to say the Scarlet Knights are in heaviest pursuit of the 6-foot-5 guard out of Richmond Heights in Ohio.

The Cleveland native was impressed with the campus, the quality of the coaching staff, and the current roster. He's equally impressed with the star spangled Class of 2024 that head coach Steve Pikiell has assembled, underscored by electrifying 6-foot-5 Don Bosco Prep point guard Dylan Harper and the multi-talented 6-foot-9 Ace Bailey.

Both players are McDonald's All Americans. And, in Jones' eyes, both players will soon alter the national perception of the Scarlet Knights as soon as they step foot on campus for the 2024-25 season.

"I think Ace (Bailey), he started a foundation," said Jones. "He started a wave. Once Ace committed, Dylan (Harper) committed. Then others followed. The whole country knew what Rutgers had going on... I think it shows the type of direction the program is headed in. it is really exciting."