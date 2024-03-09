Advertisement
Four-Star Dorian Jones set for Rutgers Basketball Official Visit in April

Zach Smart • TheKnightReport
Hoops Recruiting Analyst

Rutgers continues to make inroads with a number of highly loaded Class of 2025 recruits. Four star Class of 2025 off guard Dorian Jones of Richmond Heights HS in Cleveland, Oh., recently announced his plans to visit Rutgers from April 12-April 14th.

With a long wingspan, Jones is a very good open court finisher with a significant catch-and-stick perimeter presence. He's able to operate offense in a controlled, heady fashion and possesses a know-how in picking his spots offensively. With a smooth stroke and a knack for corner 3-pointers, the 6-foot-4, 170-pound Jones has been widely recognized for his spurt-ability. He's able to really spur runs when he rattles off consecutive 3-pointers. While he plays primarily off the ball, Jones is an effective slasher who manufactures points in a variety of ways and draws trips to the foul line.

