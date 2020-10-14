Four-star DL KJ Miles talks Rutgers Football, recalls ‘insane’ Sept. 1st
Schools were chomping at the bit to get in touch with 2022 St. Peter’s Prep (NJ) defensive lineman KJ Miles and they did so in waves on Sept. 1.The 6-foot-4, 280-pound Rivals four-star prospect hea...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news