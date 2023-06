One of Rutgers Football’s top ranked recruiting targets currently, four-star linebacker William Love out of East Side High School down in South Jersey is set to head to campus this weekend for an official visit.

Prior to the visit, TKR was able to catch up with the 6-foot-4, 210-pounds athlete prospect to learn more about his recruitment and talk about when we can expect a decision.

“I got one official visit planned to check out Rutgers on June 9th,” Love told TKR. “I plan on taking all my official visits this summer. Rutgers has been telling the same as always, how I’m a top prospect for them. They also have been saying to me how much they would love for me to stay home and what type of damage we could do if I stayed home.”