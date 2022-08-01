Former Texas A&M DE Jahzion Harris set to transfer to Rutgers

Rutgers Football continues to add to their impressive haul via the transfer portal as former four-star recruit and Texas A&M defensive end Jahzion Harris has decided to come back closer to his home state of New York and play for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound defensive end originally hails from Staten Island, New York, but played his high school ball over at Erasmus Hall, thus making him the sixth former E-Hall prospect on the Scarlet Knights roster.

As a member of the 2021 recruiting class, Harris was ranked No. 120 overall in the country and chose the Aggies over the likes of 14 other scholarship offers from programs such as LSU, Miami, Michigan, Penn State, Oklahoma, TCU and many others.

In his lone season with Texas A&M last year, Harris appeared in two games versus Kent State and Prairie View A&M, where he racked up four tackles and one sack.

The incoming transfer is expected to be ruled immediately eligible and will have four years of eligibility left when he arrives in Piscataway, New Jersey.