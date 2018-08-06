Chicago Bears fullback Michael Burton is one of many Rutgers graduates to take their talents to the next level and make an impact in multiple years.

The Jersey native scored on a four-yard catch to break the ice in the first quarter of Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH. The game featured several former Scarlet Knights in Marcus Cooper and Kaleb Johnson along with rookies Janarion Grant and Gus Edwards.

The Knight Report caught up with Burton who recapped the exhibition contest and talked about life as a fullback in the NFL.

Burton is honored to have been the first player to find pay dirt in the 2018 season and felt his teammates put him in the perfect position to make it happen.

“It felt great because it got our team on the board and kind of gave us some momentum,” he told The Knight Report. “It was even better though because everyone did their job and coach put us in the spot to be successful.”