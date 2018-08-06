Former Scarlet Knights Scores First TD of 2018 NFL Season
Chicago Bears fullback Michael Burton is one of many Rutgers graduates to take their talents to the next level and make an impact in multiple years.
The Jersey native scored on a four-yard catch to break the ice in the first quarter of Thursday’s Hall of Fame Game in Canton, OH. The game featured several former Scarlet Knights in Marcus Cooper and Kaleb Johnson along with rookies Janarion Grant and Gus Edwards.
The Knight Report caught up with Burton who recapped the exhibition contest and talked about life as a fullback in the NFL.
Burton is honored to have been the first player to find pay dirt in the 2018 season and felt his teammates put him in the perfect position to make it happen.
“It felt great because it got our team on the board and kind of gave us some momentum,” he told The Knight Report. “It was even better though because everyone did their job and coach put us in the spot to be successful.”
Daniel.— NFL (@NFL) August 3, 2018
Burton.
Six points for the @ChicagoBears.
Look, everybody. Touchdowns are BACK! #CHIvsBAL
📺: NBC pic.twitter.com/S1RX7oXxRr
A number of teams at the professional level have begun steering away from using a roster spot on the fullback position. Chicago has yet to make that move and Burton is absorbing his role in Mark Helfrich’s offense.
“It’s great, you have to be able to do so many different things to showcase your value,” he said. “You have to work on your catching, running, pass blocking and run blocking to show the coaches you deserve to be there.”
The 26-year-old is eager for the start of the regular season which he believes will go well largely due to the men they have in the building both on and off the field.
“We have awesome coaches and players who work their tails off every single day,” he said. “We’re really starting to come together and it’s awesome to watch and get a glimpse of that on Thursday night.”
Burton graduated from Rutgers in 2014, but still follows along when he gets the opportunity. From what he has seen out of head coach Chris Ash and the rest of his staff, he feels they are headed in the right direction as a program.
“The practices I’ve seen are tough and physical as well as their offseason workouts,” he said. “They’re grinders, doing the right things off the field and understanding the importance of academics so I couldn’t be more excited for them.”
You can catch Burton in additional game action on Aug. 9 when the Bears visit Cincinnati to take on the Bengals. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
--------------------------------------------------------------
•Talk about it inside The Round Table Message Board
• Follow us on Twitter: Richie Schnyderite, Ryan Lance, Chris Nalwasky, Ryan Patti, Lex Knapp, DeAnte Mitchell