NAME: J.J. Moore

Position: Small Forward

Current Team: Long Island Nets

Height & Weight: 6-foot-6, 224-pounds

Years at Rutgers: One Year (2013-2014)

Years in the G-League: Two Seasons (2016-2018)

Statistics For 2017-18 Season: 7.3ppg, 1.8rpg, 0.7apg, 0.6spg, 0.1bpg THE SKINNY: Moore was back with the Long Island Nets once again this past season after a couple of offseason stints playing for professional teams in both Argentina and Israel. He didn't perform as well for his second season with the Nets, but he has been a solid contributor off the bench, shooting over 40% for the year. He is currently playing some off season ball for a club down in the Dominican Republic.

ESPN 99.1

Name: Kadeem Jack

Position: Power Forward

Current Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce

Height & Weight: 6-foot-9, 235-pounds

Years at Rutgers: Five Years (2010–2015)

Years in the G-League: Three Seasons (2015-2018)

Statistics For 2017-18 Season: 12.0ppg, 7.2rpg, 1.1apg, 1.1bpg, 0.9spg THE SKINNY: Jack is coming off his best season as a pro averaging a near double-double in the G-League this past season. Recently Jack competed in the G-League Elite Mini Camp in mid-May and has impressed a lot of NBA scouts. At the moment his plan is to stay with the Sioux Falls team, but there is a growing sense he will make an NBA Summer League team.

www.court-side.com

Name: Myles Mack

Position: Point Guard

Current Team: Turów Zgorzelec (Polish Basketball League)

Height & Weight: 5-foot-9, 170-pounds

Years at Rutgers: Four Years (2011-2015)

Years in the Polish Basketball League: One Season (2017-2018)

Statistics For 2017-18 Season: 8.4ppg, 1.9rpg, 4.1apg, 0.9spg THE SKINNY: Mack enjoyed a very good season playing overseas this past year. From the sound of it, he will continue playing overseas unless another opportunity arises closer to home.