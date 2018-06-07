Former RHoops Players Season Recap
NAME: J.J. Moore
Position: Small Forward
Current Team: Long Island Nets
Height & Weight: 6-foot-6, 224-pounds
Years at Rutgers: One Year (2013-2014)
Years in the G-League: Two Seasons (2016-2018)
Statistics For 2017-18 Season: 7.3ppg, 1.8rpg, 0.7apg, 0.6spg, 0.1bpg
THE SKINNY: Moore was back with the Long Island Nets once again this past season after a couple of offseason stints playing for professional teams in both Argentina and Israel. He didn't perform as well for his second season with the Nets, but he has been a solid contributor off the bench, shooting over 40% for the year. He is currently playing some off season ball for a club down in the Dominican Republic.
Name: Kadeem Jack
Position: Power Forward
Current Team: Sioux Falls Skyforce
Height & Weight: 6-foot-9, 235-pounds
Years at Rutgers: Five Years (2010–2015)
Years in the G-League: Three Seasons (2015-2018)
Statistics For 2017-18 Season: 12.0ppg, 7.2rpg, 1.1apg, 1.1bpg, 0.9spg
THE SKINNY: Jack is coming off his best season as a pro averaging a near double-double in the G-League this past season. Recently Jack competed in the G-League Elite Mini Camp in mid-May and has impressed a lot of NBA scouts. At the moment his plan is to stay with the Sioux Falls team, but there is a growing sense he will make an NBA Summer League team.
Name: Myles Mack
Position: Point Guard
Current Team: Turów Zgorzelec (Polish Basketball League)
Height & Weight: 5-foot-9, 170-pounds
Years at Rutgers: Four Years (2011-2015)
Years in the Polish Basketball League: One Season (2017-2018)
Statistics For 2017-18 Season: 8.4ppg, 1.9rpg, 4.1apg, 0.9spg
THE SKINNY: Mack enjoyed a very good season playing overseas this past year. From the sound of it, he will continue playing overseas unless another opportunity arises closer to home.
Name: CJ Gettys
Position: Center
Current Team: Cheshire Phoenix
Height & Weight: 7-foot, 280-pounds
Years at Rutgers: One Year (2016-2017)
Years in the British Basketball League: One Seasons (2017-2018)
Statistics For 2017-18 Season: 18.0ppg, 9.6rpg, 2.3apg, 0.5spg, 0.3bpg
THE SKINNY: Gettys put up some pretty insane numbers this past season in the British Basketball League. He did so well that he was considered one of the finalists for the MVP award after finishing top five in the league for both points per game and rebounds per game. Gettys is set to play again in the BBL once again next season.