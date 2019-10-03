Former RFootball players talk about open Rutgers coaching job
Since this dismissal of head coach Chris Ash this past Sunday, The Knight Report has been speaking with high school coaches, recruiting analysts and now former players to get their opinion on who s...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news