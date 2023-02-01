Rutgers Football finalized its staff recently as long time NFL assistant coach Pat Flaherty is the program’s new offensive line coach.

Now Flaherty has spent 20 seasons as an NFL assistant, coaching both tight ends and offensive line at the highest level of the game and that includes 12 years with the New York Giants, where he developed several under the radar linemen.

One of those linemen was Rich Seubert who played for Big Blue from 2001-2010 where he appeared in 104 total games, including 88 starts. After retiring Seubert remained in the area, where he is currently the head coach of the Watchung Hill High School football program.

The Knight Report was able to catch up with Seubert to learn more about coach Flaherty both on and off the field.