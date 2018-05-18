One of the newest head coaches in New Jersey High School football is coach Dwayne Williams who will be taking over the Barringer head coaching job.

After spending four years at Schlagle High School in Kansas City, Kansas, Williams is now back to coaching his home state of New Jersey.

The Knight Report spoke with Williams about his new gig coaching the Barringer Blue Bears.

“I got a call from one of my friends that I played with in Iowa named Keith Hunter,” Williams told TKR. “I told him I’m contemplating coming back to New Jersey, I have a lot of family in the state so I wanted to come back. Keith told me to go ahead and apply for the Barringer job. I went and did that and now I’m here at Barringer High School.”

Williams previously coached at Marist High School in Bayonne, NJ before leaving for Kansas to be closer to one of his family members.

“I’ve been out in Kansas City working at Schlagle High School for the last four years,” stated Williams. “I’m from Bayonne originally, I came out for a Kansas State camp and met up with some of the coaches. Coach (Bill) Snyder was actually my OC when I was playing at Iowa.

"In the process of me coming out here, I realized I wanted to be closer to my daughter who lived in Kansas City, so I resigned from Marist to go out to Kansas City and become the offensive coordinator at Schlagle High School. The next year I was hired as head coach and stayed in the position for the next four years.”

Coach Williams turned around the program in Kansas City as his teams went 26-12, including a 17-3 mark the last two seasons. He also help send various kids to college football programs during his tenure, most of which were on scholarship.

“I put close to about thirty kids in college football programs on full rides,” Williams said. “One of my kids was Cornelius Ruff, he ended up at Kansas State, I had a running back, Ivan Webb that recently went to Missouri State and many more too. They have some real players out here in Kansas. Some of my guys out here could compete with the best of them.”

One of the first things Williams admits that he noticed when he took over the Barringer job is that he will be inheriting two very good football players for his team.

“It’s a blessing to walk into a program and take it over with a highly recruited quarterback like we have in Zamar Wise,” said Williams. “Him and I talked a little bit and I’ve seen a lot of film on him, all I can say is I’m blessed to have him and his brother Corey Walker. He’s a very talented kid and as athletic as hell. He won’t back down from any challenges."